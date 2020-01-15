Jury Duty Scam Making the Rounds in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of an old scam that's making the rounds again.

It's the scam where someone calls to tell you that you have a warrant out for your arrest for failing to show up for jury duty and you need to pay a fine.

They generally want payment through a Green Dot or Steam card.

"We'll never ask you for bond payment over the phone," said spokesman Brandon Warner. "All bonds are payable at the Laramie County Courthouse."

Warner says the scammers are spoofing one of the sheriff's office's numbers, (307) 633-4735, to show up on caller ID. He says anyone who gets one of these calls should disregard it.

​​