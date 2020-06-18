Darkseid is coming.

That’s the main takeaway from the just-released first teaser for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s cut of the much-maligned DC Comics crossover movie. Years after the movie’s disastrous theatrical release, Snyder is now working on completing his original vision for the film, which was discarded after the director left the project for personal reasons midway through production.

The teaser shows a scene that wasn’t featured in the theatrical cut of Justice League, with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman exploring some kind of tomb or crypt adorned with an ancient image of Darkseid, the big DC baddie who was referred to in Justice League but never actually seen onscreen. (Instead, of one Darkseid’s lieutenants, Steppenwolf, was the film’s main villain.) Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Snyder promises more will be revealed at Warner’s upcoming “DC FanDome” online convention, which will be held on August 22. Zack Snyder’s Justice League doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected on HBO Max in 2021.