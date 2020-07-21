The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Will Be At Least 215 Minutes

Justice League director Zack Snyder has some important news about his upcoming director’s cut of the 2017 superhero movie — it’s going to be at least 215 minutes long, but most likely longer. Originally, the director had confirmed a 214-minute runtime for the “Snyder Cut,” which will be released on HBO Max. However, in an interview with Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, Snyder updated that information. “I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes,” Snyder told Randolph. “Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet… [it’s] exciting to bring all this new material to the fans.”

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of Snyder's previous work. The director’s cuts of Batman v Superman and Watchmen both clocked in at over three hours. It's clear that Snyder likes to take his sweet time telling a story, and Justice League will be no different. Earlier in the year, The Hollywood Reporter even suggested that the project could potentially be broken up into a multi-part series.

Most likely, we'll receive more information about the Justice League Snyder Cut at DC’s FanDome event, a virtual experience slated for this August. Separate from Comic-Con at Home, the DC FanDome will feature a panel on Snyder's Justice League as well as The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984. The Snyder Cut won’t come out any sooner than 2021, so we have plenty of time to get all the details.