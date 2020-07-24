Justice Store in Cheyenne’s Frontier Mall on Closing List

USA Today reports that because of Ascena Retail Group's bankruptcy, hundreds of Justice clothing stores will be closing. The Justice girls clothing store in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall is on a list of stores that will close as part of the bankruptcy.

The New Jersey-based Ascena filed for bankruptcy Thursday. The company also operates Lane Bryant, Catherines, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, and Cacique stores. As part of the restructuring, they plan to close about 1,600 of the company's 2,800 stores.

USA Today reports that court documents state that the company plans to transition the Justice to an online brand. Justice is a mostly mall-based clothing store targeting girls from ages 6 to 12.

Along with the Cheyenne location, Justice plans to close 10 stores in Colorado. Including a location in Loveland. The company also plans on shuttering seven stores in Nebraska. Store closing sales are expected to last between 30 to 60 days according to reports.