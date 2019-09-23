Justin Moore is uniting with one of his idols, Tracy Lawrence, for a special tour in 2020.

The hitmakers are set to hit the road together on the four-month Late Nights and Longnecks Tour, named after Moore's most recent album. The run takes them across the country January through April next year, performing in nearly 20 cities including Denver, Atlanta and Baton Rouge, La. The tour begins on Jan. 16 in Dodge City, Kansas and concludes on March 28 in Champaign, Ill., with Moore performing a trio of shows sans Lawrence in April.

An opening act for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Both Arkansas natives, the two stars have been actively discussing the idea of teaming up for a tour.

"We're excited to announce that we're putting together a tour in support of this album, Late Nights and Longnecks, and excited to go out and do it with one of my heroes," Moore says (quote via the Boot). "[Lawrence is] somebody that I have looked up to for a lot of years, and I think it's just perfect timing for he and I to go out and do a tour together. It's gonna be so much fun, and I have so much respect for him."

Lawrence broke onto the country scene in the 1990s and had eight No. 1 hits, including "Find Out Who Your Friends Are," "If the Good Die Young" and "Sticks and Stones." Moore recently reached the same achievement as "The Ones That Didn't Make it Back Home" became his eighth No. 1. It's the lead single off Late Nights and Longnecks, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after its release in July 2019.

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence's 2020 Late Nights and Longnecks Tour Dates:

Jan. 16 -- Dodge City, Kan. @ United Wireless Arena

Jan. 17 -- Rapid City, S.D. @ Barnett Arena (Rushmore Plaza)

Jan. 18 -- Bismark, N.D. @ Bismark Event Center

Feb. 20 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Feb. 21 -- Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

Feb. 22 -- Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center

Feb. 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 29 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Wolstein Center

March 5 -- Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum

March 6 -- Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 19 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

March 20 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 26 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center

March 27 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center

March 28 -- Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center

April 9 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena *

April 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre *

April 11 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Weidner Center *

* Tracy Lawrence not on these dates

