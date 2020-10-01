Juvenile Suspect Identified In Threat Against Wyoming School

Police in Rock Springs say they have identified a juvenile suspect in what they say was a "potential threat" to a Rock Springs Junior High School.

Police say they received information at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept.30) about a possible threat planned for the end of the week. Police School Resource Officers and Detectives launched an investigation and identified a juvenile suspect who they say acted alone.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the school and that the investigation is continuing.