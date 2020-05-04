Kaden Lakin of Burns Signs with Chadron State for Football

Burns football player Kaden Lakin will be headed over the border to play for Chadron State in Nebraska.

Lakin was an all-state selection in 2A this past season as his team posted a playoff win over Big Piney,

The Broncs were extremely productive on offense in 2019 as Lakin rushed for 954 yards and on 134 carries with 19 rushing touchdowns from the quarterback spot. He also threw 9 TD passes and averaged 170 all-purpose yards per game. On defense, Lakin recorded 34 tackles and earned a spot in the 2020 Shrine Bowl roster.

He also participated in basketball and led Burns in scoring and rebounding, averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 boards per game. Lakin also competed in the 2019 state track meet and took 6th in the 3A long jump with a leap of 20 feet and a half an inch.