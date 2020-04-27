Kaitlyn Migneault from Central Signs with Charleston Southern

Cheyenne Central track athlete Kaitlyn Migneault was an early signee for Charleston Southern in South Carolina. Migneault was the state champion in the shot for the indoor season with a toss of 41 feet 1 and 3 quarter inches. At the state outdoor meet back in 2019, Migneault took 5th in the shot put going 38 feet 8 and 3 quarter inches. She also placed 7th in the discus with a throw of 117 feet 3 inches.

Back in February, Migneault competed in the prestigious Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, and won the shot put with an effort of 41 feet 7 inches. It marked her 3rd

year of competition at the Simplot games and one of three Wyoming athletes to take the podium in that meet.

Charleston Southern competes in the Division 1 Big South Conference.