Kane Brown Says New Song ‘Cool Again’ Has Taken on New Meaning

Kane Brown's new summertime single wasn't written as a wish for a season of isolation. The singer dropped "Cool Again" on Thursday (April 23). It's the first look at a new EP he expects will come later in 2020.

Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes helped Brown write "Cool Again," and talking to Taste of Country Nights he shares that it was written backwards. The instrumentation came first, and then lyrics that describe a relationship turned cold.

"I feel like it took a whole new meaning on the song," Brown says. "We just want everything to be cool again, back to the way it was."

The 26-year-old is currently quarantined with wife Katelyn Jae and baby Kingsley, who is threatening to start crawling soon. It's clear Brown is missing his fans, however. As the conversation started, he admitted the couple was debating whether he should start streaming video games as a way to interact and to earn some extra money. At last check, she seemed to be winning the argument and he won't be online soon.

WATCH: Kane Brown Talks About Songs he Wrote for Daughter Kingsley:

The country hitmaker says his next studio release will be an EP, but couldn't put a timeline on its release, as the coronavirus has forced some schedule shifting. The songs are ready — Brown just needs to add his vocals to the mix — and the track listing is unlikely to change, as he has quit writing for now. While some have found a groove writing via video conference, the "Homesick" singer has not.

“I just don’t find a connection over FaceTime," he shares. "I like to be in the room."

It's going to be at least June before Brown can play live shows again. That's when the first of his fair and festival stops is slated, but his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour won't resume until August.

See 9 Country Artists Hiding Massive Tattoos: