Kane Brown delivered a remote performance of his newest summertime single, "Cool Again," during a Thursday (May 14) at-home episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country hitmaker’s appearance took place toward the end of the program, after host Jimmy Fallon chatted with fellow guests Chris Evans and Mo Willems.

Rather than keeping it simple with acoustics, Brown, 26, made good use of technology by tackling the breezy tune from home amid a giant green screen. Transporting viewers to a dream-like oasis of sand and sun, Brown swayed his hips from side to side and channeled the infectious lyrics as images of pink and blue clouds, beaches, palm trees and a humongous disco ball all briefly flashed on the screen behind him.

"'Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again / Like we were last summer / Want you again, you again, you again / To be stealin' my covers / All tangled in each other, nights still playin' back in my head / I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again, yeah,” Brown sings throughout the feel-good chorus, his four-piece band playing along on their respective instruments in a virtual setting.

Brown's "Cool Again" performance couldn’t have made for a better choice. The tune, which finds Brown reminiscing over an old summer fling, seems to bring a sense of ease, as people all over the country prepare for the summer days that lie ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Brown's appearance on Fallon — which follows his recent television debut of the tune on NBC's The Voice, was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 12). However, he swapped places with Maroon 5, due to undisclosed reasons.

"Cool Again," which dropped on April 23, is the follow-up to Brown’s fifth consecutive No. 1 single "Homesick." The song, which he co-wrote alongside Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes, serves as the lead single from his forthcoming third EP, expected to be out later this year.