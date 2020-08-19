Kane Brown’s New Snarling Gorilla Tattoo Is Part of Something Bigger

Kane Brown is no stranger to tattoos, so when he found out his favorite tattoo artist was visiting Jason Aldean's house, he wanted in. The "Cool Again" singer walked away with an snarling gorilla tattoo, but why?

Many — but certainly not all — of Brown's visible tattoos are musical. There's the three notes behind his right ear and the microphone on his left hand that appears to tear through his forearm before becoming a guitar head. A wolf is on the underside of the same arm, and angel wings frame his shoulders and biceps. Elsewhere, find the Chinese symbol for love, wife Katelyn Jae's name and the Batman logo — it's a mix!

So, why a gorilla tattoo? Why not?

"I'm to the point now where I have so many tattoos I don't even care anymore," Brown tells Taste of Country Nights. "I was like, 'Sure, I'll get a tattoo.' I was trying to fill in space for my sleeve so I was like, 'Throw a gorilla on there.'"

The gorilla was done by Ink Master winner Bubba Irwin, and Brown showed it off on July 27 with a note indicating that Aldean helped with a line or two.

The new ink filled an open spot on Brown's left arm and more or less gives him a sleeve. It doesn't sound like he's finished with Irwin and tattoos, however, and his wife has work to do, too. The new mother likes smaller tattoos.

"She got a butterfly ... on the back of her arm. And then she got a bee on her thumb. And then she has little diamonds on her finger," he explains "She's getting into these little delicate hand tatts."

Katelyn also has a tattoo in honor of the couple's baby girl. Brown says it's on her bicep.

Find "Cool Again" as one of seven songs on Brown's new EP, The Mixtape Vol. 1. The project also includes his collaborations with John Legend, Swae Lee and Khalid.

