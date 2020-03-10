Kane Brown Earns Fifth Consecutive Country Airplay No. 1 With ‘Homesick’

There is no place like home for Kane Brown, and his new home is atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart, thanks to his latest hit "Homesick."

Brown's ballad about missing home rises from 3-1 on this week's Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song saw an increase of 17 percent to increase its total audience impressions for the week to 36.2 million, according to Billboard.

With "Homesick" claiming the top airplay honors, Brown dethrones last week's leader, Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To." Allen previously became the first black artist to begin a career with two consecutive Country Airplay No.1 single with his hits "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."

Brown tells Billboard he's "truly grateful" for the support of his fans in getting this song to No. 1, but also, "My beautiful wife, Katelyn, who was the inspiration behind it."

"Homesick" was written by Brown, Brock Berryhill, Matt McGinn and Taylor Phillips. The country star's previous No. 1 songs, include "What Ifs" featuring fellow country singer Lauren Alaina, "Heaven," "Lose It" and "Good as You."

"Lose It," "Good as You" and "Homesick" all appear on Brown's sophomore album, Experiment. The previous two have earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry of America, while "Homesick" has been certified Gold for selling 500,000 equivalent units.

Brown is currently on his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour. Tickets for the 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour can be found on Brown's official website.