Kane Brown Announces ‘Mixtape Vol. 1′ EP

Kane Brown is releasing new music this week. The "Cool Again" singer just announced a seven-song EP called Mixtape Vol. 1 that includes three not-heard-before songs.

Mixtape Vol. 1 also features two popular collaborations in "Be Like That" and "Last Time I Say Sorry," his current radio single "Cool Again" and the timely "Worldwide Beautiful," a song released in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Brown has been talking about releasing an EP for several months, but the timing was never clear. He's known for sharing songs on social media as he writes and records them.

Swae Lee and Khalid joined Brown for the crossover single "Be Like That," while John Legend teamed with Brown for "Last Time I Say Sorry," a song that the pair performed in April during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special. Like all artists, Brown has been at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic because his entire tour was pushed to 2021. It's time he has appreciated, as he has been able to be present for monumental firsts from baby daughter Kingsley, like her first teeth and first words.

One song that didn't make the Mixtape Vol. 1 EP is "Mad at This World," a collaboration with his wife Katelyn. Last month Brown shared that the couple had recorded the song together, but didn't put a date on its release. It's a timely song about everything that has happened in 2020 thus far.

Brown co-wrote all seven songs on the new EP, including the three new songs, "Worship You," "BFE" and "Didn't Know What Love Was." Shy Carter, Sam Ellis and Matt McGinn are among the popular contemporary country songwriters he teamed with for the EP. Dann Huff produced or co-produced five of the seven songs on Mixtape Vol. 1, Brown's first EP since 2016 and his first collection of songs since Experiment in 2018.

Kane Brown's Mixtape Vol. 1 Track List:

1. "Cool Again"

2. "Be Like That (Feat. Swae Lee and Khalid)

3. "Worship You"

4. BFE"

5. "Didn't Know What Love Was"

6. "Last Time I Say Sorry"

7. Worldwide Beautiful"

