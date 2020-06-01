Kane Brown on America’s Racial Divide: ‘Let’s Come Together and Work This S–t Out’

In the face of racism and division throughout the United States, Kane Brown is urging his fans to "come together and work this s--t out."

The country star, who is biracial, is inviting fans and followers to engage him in conversation about the nation's unrest following the recent death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer named Derek Chauvin.

On Monday (June 1), after a weekend of protests and riots in major cities across the U.S., Brown tweeted out a message: "We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace."

On Instagram, where he re-posted the message, Brown added, "I hate confrontation but this is the truth whether you wanna believe it or not." He also offered to "answer as many [questions] as I can," though fans have largely met his words with their own comments of support, love and encouragement.

In a comment of his own, Brown continued his thoughts on the matter: "I honestly think it's ignorant as hell to kill a human being in cold blood without them doing anything especially [being] hand cuffed (sic)," he writes," referring to Floyd, 46, who had been detained on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Officer Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death after a video emerged showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd first protested that he could not breathe, then became unresponsive. Floyd was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

"I think it's stupid a man can't jog without being gunned down," Brown adds, referring to Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was chased and killed by two armed white men while out for a run near his home.

"If everyone was seen as people, if everyone was treated the same, if everyone was charged the same sentence, this s--t wouldn't be happening," Brown says. "#BlackLivesMatter We are people too."

Brown is the child of a white mother and a black father, who is also part Cherokee. Because his mother raised Brown largely as a single parent, the singer did not know that he was biracial until he was about seven or eight.

"I thought I was full white, which honestly, I can’t even really say because I didn’t see colors," Brown tells People. "I found out that I was biracial and I still wasn’t thinking anything of it, but then I started getting called the N-word. I didn’t even know what it meant. I learned what it meant, and that’s when it started affecting me. I got in fights over it when I was little."