Kane Brown knows love isn't always easy. He admits as much in "Be Like That," a new track featuring rapper Swae Lee and R&B artist Khalid.

A plucky, tropical guitar line and finger snaps drive "Be Like That," which the trio of artists released on Friday (July 10). This relationship isn't exactly a smooth one, but it keeps pulling the song's protagonist back in.

"I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your a-- / But sometimes it be like that," goes the chorus of "Be Like That." However, the lyrics add, "But I'm not myself the nights you're gone / There ain't no way I'm moving on / I'm not afraid to need you bad / Sometimes it be like that."

“It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship. And trying not to overthink it,” Brown says of the song (quote via Billboard). "When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through."

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brown is spending his summer at home with his wife Katelyn and their daughter, Kingsley. His Worldwide Beautiful Tour has been rescheduled to 2021.

Brown has also been dropping new music in recent months. In addition to "Be Like That," he's shared a song called "Cool Again," which he's also remixing with rapper Nelly, and a track called "Worldwide Beautiful."

