Kane Brown delivered a poignant and timely message with his 2020 ACM Awards performance of "Worldwide Beautiful," from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Brown's sweeping equality anthem provided some much-needed perspective when he dropped it earlier this summer, and the live version of the song packed just as powerful of a punch.

What started as a full band, socially distanced, stand-and-sing performance quickly became something much more at the chorus. "Every show I see my people / It ain't the same, they're all equal," Brown sings before a chorus that couldn't be more relevant.

"You're missing every color / If you're only seeing black and white / Tell me how you're gonna change your mind / If your heart's unmovable," he sings.

Cameras quickly pulled back to show the Grand Ole Opry's seats, where a row of spaced singers stood in the balcony, supporting Brown. The gospel choir enjoyed the song as much as Brown did onstage; it was clear the hitmaker was proud to be on that stage on this night, performing for a diverse audience at home.

Brown first released "Worldwide Beautiful" early in June, in the wake of George Floyd's Memorial Day death at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin. When he shared the song, Brown underscored the importance of seeing all people as people, no matter their skin color, and pointed out that the world will never know true peace until everyone receives respect.

The song comes off of Brown's latest release, a seven-track EP called Mixtape Vol. 1. The project also features his current radio single, "Cool Again," as well as two high-profile cross-genre collaborations: "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee, and "Last Time I Say Sorry" with John Legend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown's performance at the 2020 ACMs marks the first time in a while that he's been able to get back onstage. Fortunately for both the singer and his fans, it's not the last show he's got on the horizon. Brown's the latest artist to plan a simulcast drive-in show, and his full-band, concert-length performance will hit drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 26.

In one of the Academy of Country Music's most glaring snubs, Brown is not up for any nominations in 2020. He's been completely shut out at the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards, too.