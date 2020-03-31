Kanye West Planning To Build ‘Urine Garden’ On Wyoming Ranch

In case you were wondering, yes, you read that headline correctly. Kanye West is planning on building a "urine garden" on one of his Wyoming properties. The question is: what exactly is a urine garden?

According to an interview with the Wall Street Journal, a urine garden is:

an aquaponic-like system that converts human waste into plant food.

It's a simple idea and in the vain of recycling waste, Ye wouldn't be the first to experiment with this type of technology. Although at this point, it is unclear if the West-Kardashian will be personally ingesting any of the plant-life.

While the urine garden is by far the most outlandish of the new updates to West Lake (his 14 million dollar property right outside of Cody, which was previously called Monster Lake Ranch), the WSJ Magazine story also mentions that he intends to build a series of seven dome-shaped rooms to be part of a closed-loop ecology for energy and water capture, designed by consulting Italian architect Claudio Silvestrin and American light artist James Turrell.

Although, the initial story was released last Thursday (March 26th, 2020), according to the local Cody newspaper, Cody Enterprise, as of yesterday (March 30th, 2020), West has yet to have submitted any official building plans to his estate in months, which means these updates could be months or even years off.