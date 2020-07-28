Karen’s Are Getting Free Pizza…Without Having to Complain First

Domino's is giving away free pizza to all Karen's...in Australia.

It's an unfortunate time in history to be named Karen. Unless, of course, you're the reason why Karen's are getting the reputation they are. By that, I mean the fact that the urban dictionary labels the definition of 'Karen' as, "The stereotypical name associated with rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle aged white women."

Basically, those with the name Karen are now labeled with such things as 'entitlement, selfishness, and most likely to complain'. If you need to see it for yourself, just Google Image 'Karen meme' and you'll see it.

But Domino's in Australia are giving Karen's a break. They have said, 'At Domino’s, we’re all about bringing people together and we want to celebrate all the great Karens out there by giving them free pizza!' That's pretty awesome that Domino's in Australia are doing that. If you're a Karen and you're a great person, then you deserve that (if that exists).

There's no word yet as to whether Domino's in America will follow suit. As of right now, it doesn't seem that American Domino's are quite as benevolent to Karen. However, it's understandable since when you deliver the free pizza to Karen, she will then complain that it doesn't have enough pepperoni or cheese on her free pizza.