Kanye West Says He Wants to Model His Presidency on Wakanda

Kanye West announced over the weekend, via tweet, that he was running for President in 2020 as a third-party candidate. No further explanation was offered, but now West has given a wide-ranging interview about his plans to Forbes, and they are quite elaborate.

You need to read the full interview for the full effect. In it, West admits he’s never voted in his life, no longer supports President Trump, says he had Covid-19 in February, and believes vaccines are the “mark of the beast” created by an undefined “they” in order to “make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

He also revealed that if he was elected, the White House would look very different in a Kanye West Presidency, saying he would model his team on Wakanda, the fictional African country from Black Panther. As he put it:

A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together.

West also noted that he already has the support of billionaire inventor Elon Musk. He’s even “proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”

If West is serious about his plan, he better move quickly. As noted by Reuters, it will be extremely difficult for him to formally run at this late date. The deadline to register has already passed in some states, and getting on the ballot in other states “as an independent would also require hiring staff or recruiting volunteers to quickly gather many tens of thousands of signatures across the nation before other registration periods close in August and September, a task currently made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.”

So Kayne’s hopes for the presidency may need to wait four more years. At least he didn’t suggest we make the White House look more like Hydra.