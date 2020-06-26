‘Keep Riding’ Event Announced for July 17th in South Cheyenne

Friday, July 17th, 'Keep Riding' will take place at the Outlaw Saloon off South Greeley Hwy in south Cheyenne.

The event was announced by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in hopes of strengthening and reinvigorating the economy.

Dale Steenbergen, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, has mentioned that the themes of the event will follow regional traditions such as western heritage, agricultural roots, and military presence. Steenbergen also stated the importance of supporting local businesses as we continue to build the community, as that is the main priority. The event will also be in accordance with state health recommendations given the pandemic.

Live music, food trucks, a farmer's market, mechanical bull riding, appearances by elected officials, and more will be at the three hour event, as it will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be presented by Tyrell Auto Center.

For more information on 'Keep Riding', and for tickets and reservations, call 307-638-3388 or visit cheyennechamber.org.