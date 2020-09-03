Keith Urban at the ACM Awards: From New Artist Winner to Host

Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, and in 2020, he's earned an even bigger title: ACM Awards host. Urban will host the annual awards show for the first time this year.

Urban's history with the ACM Awards dates back to 2001, when he won Top New Male Vocalist at the show. It was his first ACMs trophy, earned on his first ACMs nomination.

Urban has won a dozen additional ACM Awards trophies in the two decades since that first victory. He's also picked up two special ACM prizes: the Jim Reeves International Award and the Mae Boren Axton Award.

In addition to his Top New Male Vocalist honor, Urban has also won the ACM's Male Artist of the Year trophy twice (2005 and 2006). His other victories have come in the Album of the Year category (2004, as both artist and producer), Vocal Event of the Year and Video of the Year.

Urban has also performed at plenty of ACM Awards ceremonies throughout the years. Keep reading to see photos of him at awards shows past:

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

