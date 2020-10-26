Throwback! Watch Keith Urban Accept His Very First CMA Awards Trophy

2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban is once again up for the trophy in 2020. He won the award in 2005, too, the same year that he took home the title of Male Vocalist of the Year.

Though each of Urban's CMA wins has been momentous, there's nothing quite like the first time -- and Urban's first CMA win happened in 2001, when he brought home the Horizon Award (now known as New Artist of the Year).

"Well, what do you know? Prayers do work," an emotional Urban said from the stage in 2001, as he accepted his first-ever CMA Award. "Thank you, God. I prayed so much for this."

He went on to thank his mom, his label, country radio and all the fans that supported the early days of his career. Press play above to watch the throwback clip of Urban's speech at the 2001 ceremony!

In 2016, Urban himself looked back at that first-ever awards speech, recalling how it felt to receive that first CMA Awards trophy. "When they open that envelope and actually say your name, it's like one of those moments when everything ... like, slows for a moment," he explains, mimicking slow motion. "It's crazy. You could walk through rain drops at that moment."

Still, the singer did have one less-than-magical experience associated with the evening, and the time that has elapsed since. "I lost that suit!" he said indignantly.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Wacky and Wild CMA Awards Fashions: