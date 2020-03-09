Keith Urban gave an out-of-this-world performance of his latest hit, "God Whispered Your Name," on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday (March 5).

The song marks his first release of 2020 and his new single. Written by James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter and Chris August, "God Whispered Your Name" tells the story of a man seeking redemption after finding his one true love.

The 52-year-old Urban started his performance in a black T-shirt and jeans with his back toward the audience and an electric guitar at his side before transitioning onto the main stage with his full band to ring out the chorus.

“‘God Whispered Your Name' really spoke to me the very first time I heard it,” Urban explains. "The opening line, ‘I was so cold and lost / and nothing seemed to ring true’—God, I know that place so well, and the rest of the song unfolded, and I just followed it every step of the way. At the end of the day if I’m gonna record a song that I didn’t write, like this one, then it’s gonna be a song that speaks to me really strongly."

Urban adds that the song "absolutely spoke to me and tells my journey in such a profound way going through a season in life of being very lost and lonely and confused and not knowing how to get out of that, and then the chorus hits."

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year is set to host the big show this year — the 2020 ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on April 5.