Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards. The country superstar was revealed to be taking over hosting duties in a post to the Academy of Country Music's social media accounts on Thursday morning (Feb. 27).

This will mark Urban's first time ever hosting the ACM Awards, and it coincides with the release of new music. Urban has also released a new single titled "God Whispered Your Name." He debuted the song live during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville last week.

The 2020 ACMs are set to take place on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards ceremony will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

The Academy of Country Music also announced the 2020 ACM Awards nominees on Thursday morning during a press conference online. Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde helped reveal the nominees, along with Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight reporters Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier and CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

The performers, presenters and other participants in the 55th annual ACM Awards will be announced in the days running up to the live broadcast on April 5.

The annual ACM Awards are billed as "Country Music's Biggest Party," and the winners are decided by a series of votes from the professional membership of the Academy of Country Music, which includes artists, songwriters, producers, radio personalities and other country music industry insiders.

The winners in the biggest mainstream categories are revealed every year during the annual ACM Awards, while the balance of the winners in various professional, industry and songwriting categories are recognized later in the year at the ACM Honors and Awards ceremony.

