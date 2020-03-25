Keith Urban honored the late Kenny Rogers with a performance of "The Gambler" during his second virtual concert of the month on Monday (March 23).

Urban's performance of the Rogers classic begins about halfway through the 30-minute concert, at the 15-minute mark in the video above.

"I grew up playing a lot of his music ... and, I mean, it's hard to narrow down to one song ... but his solo songs -- so many great ones -- and I wanted to do this one, probably the most iconic around the world," said Urban before beginning "The Gambler."

Urban knocked his "The Gambler" cover out of the park, despite the fact that it had been 25 years since he had played it live.

The livestream concert was Urban's second in two weeks, as many across the United States and the world have been asked to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Urban played this concert from his home studio (his first was in a warehouse space). The singer's famous wife, actress Nicole Kidman, was on hand to help Urban between songs. Kidman helped Urban swap between instruments and could even be seen dancing around as Urban performed his latest single, "God Whispered Your Name."

Urban is the latest country music singer to pay tribute to Rogers, who died at the age of 81 on March 20. Jake Owen performed a tribute to the late country and pop singer with Rogers' song "She Believes in Me." Brad Paisley saluted Rogers with an emotional performance of "Sweet Music Man." Vince Gill also honored Rogers with a performance of "Sweet Music Man" during his Grand Ole Opry set on March 21.

Rogers' family plans to have a small, private funeral for him due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, "they look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date," according to a statement.

5 All-Time Best Kenny/Dolly Songs

Kenny Rogers + Dolly Parton Were Adorable Together – Watch:

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Kenny Rogers

Stars React to Kenny Rogers' Death