All Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman are missing is a partridge in a pear tree, but 'tis the season.

The country music power couple are cat lovers, and dog lovers. They're also chicken lovers, fish lovers, alpaca lovers and cow lovers. You didn't see that coming, did you?

Our deep dive into the Urban/Kidman menagerie started when we stumbled across an Instagram video of Urban holding his dog Julian after ACM Awards rehearsals.

The striking pup is a familiar face on Kidman's Instagram, but not so much on the country singer's, so we started to dig deeper and found they also have cats named Ginger, Snow and Louis. At least two of them enjoy hopping into her cat backpack for a hike, she once told You Magazine. It's there she talked about alpacas.

"They’re a little fierce," she says. "They make noises, they spit and they can bite. We have chickens as well. Alpacas, ten fish and two cats ..." This was before they rescued Louis earlier this fall.

The cattle info came courtesy of Vogue's popular 73 Questions series. Check out her Black Angus late in this video:

Check out cute cat and dog videos in Taste of Country's video at the top. Farm life is the best life for the couple, it seems — it's really hard to deny that she is in her element collecting chicken eggs and climbing atop wood fence rails.