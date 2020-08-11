When Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman decide to get away from Nashville, they sure do it in high style. The celebrity power couple have just purchased a condominium in one of the most exclusive areas of New York City, in a famous building that is staggeringly luxurious.

Variety reports that Urban and Kidman just paid $3.5 million for an approximately 1600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the upper-crust Tribeca area of Manhattan in New York City.

The couple's new space is located inside of the famous clock tower building in Tribeca, which developers acquired for $160 million in 2013. The building previously housed the New York Life Insurance Company, and the developers converted the 400,000-square-foot building into luxury condos in 2018.

There are no details available on Urban and Kidman's specific unit, but photos at the building's website show a spectacular array of amenities available to residents, including rooftop gardens, an indoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, dining areas and more. The building houses 152 incredibly well-appointed residences. Listings on Zillow show condos ranging from less than 1,000 square feet that are asking in the area of $1.5 million all the way up to units that are more than 3,500 square feet, which are listed for $11.5 million.

According to Variety, one of the amenities that attracted Urban and Kidman to the building is a "sky garage" that allows residents' cars to be hydraulically lifted to their units, which allows the high-profile couple to avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman luxurious new digs.

