Fans can always count on Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman to rise to the occasion on important holidays. On the eve of Valentine's Day (Feb. 13), Urban did not disappoint, sharing a cute photo of himself and Kidman posing at none other than Pigeon Forge, Tenn.'s Dollywood Resort.

The pair are bundled up in parkas and hats, smiling for the camera in the middle of a log-constructed heart with the Dollywood logo overhead. Urban kept his social media commentary simple, just wishing everyone a happy Valentine's Day, but added a few spicy emojis including flames and a kiss-print.

The couple are enjoying some time at home in Tennessee as of late, having skipped the 2020 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last week to watch at home and hang out with their young daughters. "We made a big game out of it, Nic and I and the two kids,” he shared during a media session prior to Monday's (Feb. 10) All for the Hall concert in Nashville. “We had a sheet each and we had to fill it all in before the thing started. And obviously a lot of the categories none of us have a clue, we just pick at random."

Clearly the two, who have been married for 14 years, are continuing a comfortable start to 2020 with a homebody streak, and not venturing out too far from Nashville for their Valentine's Day festivities.

