In a recent interview, Keith Urban cleared up a rumor that has persisted online for years.

As the rumor has it, Urban partially got his start as a session guitar player for some legendary names. Ahead of his performance at the 2019 Taste of Country Music Festival on Friday (June 8), he told ToC's Billy Dukes the reports are not accurate.

"It's a Wikipedia falsehood," Urban confirms. "There's a few things in there that says I was a session player for Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn, and none of it is true. There you go."

Urban does, however, have a past with the duo, who also performed at ToC Fest in 2019.

See the Highlights From the 2019 Taste of Country Music Festival

"We toured with them, that was it," he states. "We were their opening band on a tour early on."

Urban reveals that Kix Brooks did play an important role in the early part of his career.

"Oh, Kix Brooks singularly is the first artist that really, you know, got behind us when we were a little three-piece band and took us out on the road before we had a record deal, before we had anything."

Urban also confirmed that more new music is coming, but it's going to be some time before he's got an entire album ready to release.

"We're definitely working on new material all the time," he states. "Right now we're writing and recording. It will be a while. Hopefully, I'll be able to keep putting new music out. It doesn't have to be a whole record, just new music; steady." He goes on to say, "New songs, keep 'em coming!"