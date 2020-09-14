Keith Urban Bringing Pink to 2020 ACM Awards for New Duet

Keith Urban is bringing Pink with him to the 2020 ACM Awards. The pop star will join the country superstar (and ACMs host) onstage on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), to perform their brand-new collaboration "One Too Many."

"One Too Many" is one of three collaborations on Urban's forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1. The record -- which also features "Out the Cage" with rising country rapper Breland and Chic guitarist Nile Rogers, as well as a version of "We Were" with Eric Church -- is due out on Friday (Sept. 18), meaning Urban and Pink's ACMs performance will be the song's official world premiere.

Pink is no stranger to country music or its awards shows, though she's never performed at the ACM Awards before. The pop star has made two appearances at the CMA Awards, however, in 2017 and 2019, and in the studio, she's collaborated with Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton, among others.

Urban and Pink's performance will be one of nearly two dozen throughout Wednesday night's awards show. Taylor Swift is also due to make an appearance, to perform her new country single "Betty," as are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay and more.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Urban will be centered.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

2020 ACM Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"

Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Entertainer of the Year Nominees, Medley to Open the Show

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban + Pink, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpa Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift, "Betty"

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (In Memoriam Tribute)