Keith Urban shook things up Thursday morning (April 23) by teasing a little bit of his new song "Polaroid" on social media. The song is due out in full on Friday (April 24).

"Polaroid" comes hot on the heels of "God Whispered Your Name," Urban's most recent release, a single from a forthcoming studio album. The 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year has yet to announce the title or release date for that record, but it will be the 11th studio album of his career.

Urban shared just a short clip of the uptempo song on social media on Thursday, but fans can catch a bit of its nostalgic lyrics, befitting the title. The post is simply captioned "TONIGHT · POLAROID" and includes a short video of Urban listening to the track in front of a computer, with an instant photo of himself in hand.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see what develops: Just a couple of hours after he posted the tease, Urban announced in another post that the music video for "Polaroid" will arrive on Friday, at 10AM ET. Fans will have a chance to ask questions of the country star, which he'll answer live during the premiere event.

Despite being off the road due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, Urban has been generous to fans lately, most recently performing on the One World: Together at Home TV special organized by Lady Gaga to encourage fans to stop the spread of COVID-19. Urban contributed to the event with a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love;" his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, made a quick appearance as well.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman Dancing Through Keith Urban's Livestream Is a Real Mood