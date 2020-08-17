Keith Urban works with Pink, Breland and more on his forthcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1. The country superstar revealed the big-name collaborations on his new project on Monday morning (Aug. 17).

Urban previously shared that fellow country superstar Eric Church joins him for a duet version of "We Were," an Urban single that Church co-wrote, on his next album; however, when Urban revealed The Speed of Now Part 1's tracklist in early August, three other collaborators' names were blacked out. Those artists, Urban now says, are the pop star, the up-and-coming country artist and legendary guitarist Nile Rogers.

"When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing,'" Urban reflects in a press release. "There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does, and then there’s this ‘third thing’ that I’m most curious about. That’s what interests me the most -- when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it -- finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together.”

Breland and Rogers are featured on The Speed of Now Part 1's opening track, "Out of the Cage." The singer and rapper behind the hit "My Truck" recently shared video of himself in the studio with Urban, but neither act mentioned that the song would also feature the Chic co-founder, who previously worked with Urban on "Sun Don't Let Me Down," from 2016's Ripcord, which also features rapper Pitbull.

Pink, meanwhile, appears with Urban on "One Too Many." She's a frequent guest within the country music industry, having previously collaborated with Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton and performed solo at the 2017 CMA Awards. Pink has also worked with folk duo the Indigo Girls and created You+Me, a folk duo, with Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green.

Already, fans have been able to hear "We Were," "Superman," "Polaroid," "Change Your Mind" and "God Whispered Your Name" from The Speed of Now Part 1. The album is due out on Sept. 18 via Capitol Records Nashville.

Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Part 1 Tracklist:

1. "Out of the Cage" (feat. Breland and Nile Rogers)

2. "One Too Many" (duet with Pink)

3. "Live With"

4. "Superman"

5. "Change Your Mind"

6. "Forever"

7. "Say Something"

8. "Soul Food"

9. "Ain't It Like a Woman"

10. "With You"

11. "Tumbleweed"

12. "God Whispered Your Name"

13. "Polaroid"

14. "Better Than I Am"

15. "We Were"

16. "We Were" (feat. Eric Church)