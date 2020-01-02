English rock group the Struts stopped by Nashville's annual New Year's Eve party on Tuesday night (Dec. 31), delivering an electrifying set filled with high-energy, glammed-up rock 'n' roll. Things kicked up a notch when the evening's headliner, Keith Urban, hopped onstage with the band for a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash." Press play above to watch!

Urban flexes his rock guitar skills in the performance, jamming out with Struts guitarist Adam Slack on the song. Elsewhere in the set, the Struts served up anthemic renditions of hits like "Could Have Been Me" and "One Night Only."

After they finished their high-octane version of "Jumpin' Jack Flash," the Struts kept Urban onstage to help them test out a brand new song. A hook-y, mid-tempo sing-a-long, the new tune is called "Low Key in Love." Urban contributed restrained guitar accompaniment and vocal harmony throughout the live rendition of the song, before trading guitar solos with Slack.

It was a busy night of collaborations for Urban, who also took the stage with Ashley McBryde and Stevie Nicks during the festivities, as well as performing his own headlining set and continuing the annual tradition of delivering a medley honoring artists we lost over the course of 2019.

Per the Tennesseean, the 2019 celebration broke attendance records with an estimated audience of over 200,000 (compared to 2018's 175,000.) It was the fourth annual Music City Midnight concert, taking place in downtown Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Other performers included Kalie Shorr, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell and more.

p style="text-align: center;">See Keith Urban + More Country Stars Then and Now