Kelly Clarkson is trying to shield her divorce from Brandon Blackstock from too much public scrutiny. According to the Blast, the superstar singer has filed documents asking the court to allow her and her estranged spouse to work out the details of their divorce in private, where the results will not become part of the public record.

The celebrity website reports that 38-year-old Clarkson and 43-year-old Blackstock both agree that they would like to keep the details of their divorce and settlement private, and they are working with their attorneys to settle amicably out of court.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October of 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to Us Weekly, Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents he filed on July 21. The former couple agree on custody of their 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 4-year-old son, Remington; Blackstock is asking for legal and joint physical custody of the children, which is what Clarkson requested in her initial filing.

Clarkson also requested that the court deny spousal support and enforce the couple's existing prenuptial agreement in her divorce filing, while Blackstock checked "other" in the spousal support box on his response and listed it as "reserved," indicating that's one issue they may have to resolve privately before they're able to finalize their divorce.

Us previously reported that Clarkson's aggressive career focus on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of trouble in the marriage, because the more "laid-back" Blackstock preferred their quieter, slower-paced life in Nashville to living in Los Angeles. The couple "clashed on so many levels," a source said.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Clarkson and Blackstock were hopeful that spending time in isolation with their kids at their ranch in Montana would help them salvage their relationship, but in the end, their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine forced Clarkson to realize she had no choice but to end the marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. They have since retracted the listing for their Los Angeles home, and it appears Clarkson might have been staying there after news broke of their divorce. On June 13, the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of their split, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

