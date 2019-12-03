Kelly Clarkson's sprawling waterfront home in Hendersonville, Tenn., is a sight to behold. The 20,000-square-foot home sits on a four-plus-acre, gated waterfront estate is features seven bedrooms, eight full baths and three half baths.

That's not all: The property also includes a private dock, a saltwater pool, two spas and even more amenities. The house's dramatic entryway features two striking double staircases and a sun-soaked foyer. As you explore the house, you'll find a wide array of sophisticated dining and living spaces, a massive farmhouse-inspired kitchen and a basement rec area decked out with toys for kids and grown-up kids alike.

Among the mansion's most unique facilities is its basement-level cowboy bar, which boasts barstools outfitted with intricately detailed saddles. The carefully designed decor brings a touch of Clarkson's personality to the home. Outside, find a conservatory suited perfectly as a greenhouse for winter plants. The outdoor area also features a massive playground, including multiple slides, as well as a volleyball court.

Clarkson first listed the three-story home at 123 Summit Ln. for sale in March of 2017; per the Tennessean, she and her family were moving to a home they were building on a farm closer to Nashville. Currently, it's on the market for $7.499 million, according to Redfin.

Clarkson moved into her Hendersonville house in 2013 with her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, and his two children from a previous marriage; the couple subsequently welcomed two more children, ensuring that the home's kid-friendly aspects have gotten plenty of use. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in early June.