Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will return for Season 2 this fall — with a twist.

The show's first season was taped in front of a live audience, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Clarkson and her team have found a creative way to keep the show rolling while also adhering to social distancing regulations.

This time around, the live audience will be virtual.

"For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front-row seat as part of the show's virtual audience from the comfort of their own home," states a release, according to the Today show. "Season 2 will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community."

The new season also means a whole new batch of "Kellyoke" segments. During her show's first season, Clarkson wowed fans with her renditions of songs by Rascal Flatts, the Chicks, Shania Twain and lots more.

Season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show returns on Sept. 21. On social media, the singer also shared a link where fans can request a seat in the show's virtual live audience.

Production of Clarkson's show was shut down in the early stages of the pandemic this spring, and the singer subsequently resumed taping episodes of the show's first season from her home in Montana. COVID-19 has upended Clarkson's 2020 schedule in more ways, too: She had to make the tough decision to postpone her planned Invincible Las Vegas residency until 2021. In June, she also filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Despite the challenges that 2020 has brought Clarkson, there have been some bright spots, too. She racked up seven nominations at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards for work on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and took home the title of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

