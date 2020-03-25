Kelsea Ballerini and pop star Halsey are shedding new light on "Homecoming Queen?," the first single off of Ballerini's self-titled third studio album. The pair delivered a duet rendition of the tune during a live performance for their episode of CMT Crossroads, which airs on Wednesday night (March 25.)

Halsey prefaced the performance by admitting that "Homecoming Queen?" is a personal favorite of hers. "If there is any song that I wish that I wrote, it is "Homecoming Queen?" by Kelsea Ballerini," she told the packed crowd.

In their duet, Ballerini and Halsey traded verses through the song, coming together for a mesmerizing few lines of close harmony.

Ballerini first shared "Homecoming Queen?" in September of 2019, as the first taste fans got of the musical chapter that has since grown to include songs like "Club," "Hole in the Bottle" and, eventually, her entire new album. When she released it, the singer said her new song set the tone for her most personal batch of music to date.

"Writing for the next project has been ... I've just been digging and just trying to figure out how I'm really feeling, what's really going on as a 25-year-old woman in this crazy world," she explained at the time, "so it's a lot more vulnerable than I think I've put out before."

Ballerini and Halsey's voices fit effortlessly together in this performance, and for good reason: The pair have had occasion to sing together before in recent months, as Ballerini's new album includes a collaboration with Halsey called "The Other Girl."

They performed that song during their episode of CMT Crossroads, too, among a large sampling of other tunes. The episode premieres in full on Wednesday night at 10PM ET/9PM CT on CMT.