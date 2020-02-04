Kendra Upton is LCSD#1’s Student of the Week

According to her teachers, Kendra Upton has a positive attitude, a great classroom work ethic, and perfect attendance. That part of why she has been named Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of February 3.

Upton is an eighth-grader at McCormick Junior High in Cheyenne. She is a straight-A student who enjoys painting and art class.

She likes running, hiking and biking, and is active in cross country and track. She says her favorite classes are theater and family and consumer science.

“She has had a great school year and continues to want to do better,” Principal Dr. Justin Conroy said in a press release. “Teachers enjoy having her in class because she’s hardworking, honest and always available to assist when needed.”

She spends her free time baking and designing. Upton would like to pursue fashion design after she graduates. She has also shown an interest in teaching and would eventually like to own her own business.

SOURCE: ShortGo