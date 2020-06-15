Kenny Chesney Announces 2021 Colorado Date

Kenny Chesney decided to postpone his Chillaxification tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic this summer. The show was supposed to happen in August at Empower Field at Mile High with Florida-Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Kenny took to Twitter today to announce that the postponed dates have officially been rescheduled. The Chillaxification Tour 2021 will be stopping into Denver on Saturday, July 31 at Empower Field at Mile High. Existing tickets from the 2020 date will be honored on the new date. If you are unable to attend the July 2021 show, you will be eligible for a refund through your original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

