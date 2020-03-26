Attention No Shoes Nation: Kenny Chesney has a brand-new album coming your way! The superstar is set to release his next project, Here and Now, early this summer.

Chesney has been working on Here and Now throughout the past last year and a half, and a majority of the material for the project was inspired by the singer's travels around the world. A press release about the project explains that during his travels, Chesney started noticing how different people are around the world, yet how entirely similar they can be.

Of course, Chesney also likes to keep things light and fun, so the project will be a delicate balance between his observations and creating a carefree listening experience.

“You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor,” Chesney explains in the release. “People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives."

The singer continues, “And one of the things I really wanted (for Here and Now) was to bring a lot of my favorite writers together, not to do ‘writing camp,’ but just hang out and talk, remember when it was the stories and laughs that sparked songs, not sitting down to churn out something to cut.”

While there's still plenty to uncover about Here and Now, here's everything we know so far.

The Title

Chesney's newest album release is named Here and Now.

The Release Date

Here and Now will be released on May 1, giving fans plenty of new material going into the summer months.

The Record Label

This new album is Chesney's first album release for Warner Music Nashville.

The Producer

Chesney is co-producing Here and Now with Buddy Cannon.

The Album Cover

Warner Music Nashville

The Here and Now album cover features Chesney on a beach. He's staring off into the beyond.

The Single

Chesney released "Here and Now" on Feb. 21. The song, Chesney says, "kind of blew my mind" when he first heard it.

“The chorus is everything I feel about my time on stage with No Shoes Nation ... the rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it," he explains. “But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice. It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters!

"Here and Now" was written by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy.

The Songs

In addition to its title track, Here and Now will also contain the previously released "Tip of My Tongue," a song about connection that Chesney debuted in July of 2019. He co-wrote "Tip of My Tongue" with pop star Ed Sheeran and well-known songwriter Ross Copperman.

The country star says he'd had the idea for the song "written down for a while, but I didn't really know where to take it." His co-writers helped him figure it out.

"It is an authentic story in my life and idea in my life, about connection," Chesney explains. "Once we got into the idea of the song and started exploring, the song, in a lot of ways, wrote itself."

A full tracklist for Here and Now, released on March 26, is below.

Kenny Chesney, Here and Now Tracklist:

1. "We Do"

2. "Here and Now"

3. "Everyone She Knows"

4. "Wasted"

5. "Knowing You"

6. "Heartbreakers"

7. "Someone to Fix"

8. "Happy Does"

9. "Tip of My Tongue"

10. "You Don’t Get To"

11. "Beautiful World"

12. "Guys Named Captain"

The Tour

Although not specifically dedicated to the release, Chesney has scheduled his Chillaxification Tour for this summer.

How Well Do You Know Kenny Chesney?