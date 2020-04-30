Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here and Now': 5 Songs for Living Life to the Fullest

Kenny Chesney has long maintained a thoughtful yet carefree air in his music, but his new studio album, Here and Now, in particular, feels particularly timely. Chesney wasn't planning to release a new record in the middle of a global pandemic, of course, but the vibe of the country star's latest record is needed in this here and now.

At times both nostalgic and grateful, wistful and energetic, Chesney's newest project contains 13 reminders to take life and love seriously -- but not too seriously. Stories of lost love and lost fortunes await listeners, as do light ruminations on happiness and life's beauty.

"There [is] a lot of living in every one of these songs," Chesney says.

Chesney's second album with Warner Music Nashville, the label he signed with in 2018, arrives Friday (May 1). Consider these five tracks your reminders to appreciate and enjoy life, and to live it to the fullest, no matter what the world throws at you.