Kenny Chesney will not tour in 2020. The singer has pushed all dates of his Chillaxification Tour to 2021 amid ongoing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news came from Chesney himself via social media. With plans to play NFL stadiums nationwide this year, he and his team decided there was no safe and responsible way to carry forward with so much unknown about the virus.

"No one has tried harder than my team to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality," he writes. "Sadly, we can’t find a way to make it safe to navigate water that’s just not getting any clearer."

The move is especially surprising, as Chesney had spoken with optimism about being able to tour in 2020. Just Wednesday (May 13) an article appeared in the L.A. Times in which Chesney said he was confident he'd play live music this year. "And if we get to, everybody’s gonna be — I don’t know what the word is — horny for it," he said.

Maren Morris moved her 2020 tour to 2021 at almost the same time Chesney announced his news. Chesney's tour is unique, as it was based around NFL stadiums, but it also may be a signal of more cancelations to come in the coming days.