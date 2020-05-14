Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour Postponed to 2021

Kenny Chesney's "Chillaxification Tour" has officially been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Chillaxification Tour" was set to be in Denver on August 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Chesney states that the postponement is "in the best interests for everyone - No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues." Tickets purchased for the 2020 tour will be honored for the new 2021 dates. Additionally, ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.

Source: Empower Field at Mile High