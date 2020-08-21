Kenny Rogers' life was an inspirational rags-to-riches story. Born into difficult financial circumstances, the country and pop superstar ended up living like a king after becoming one of the most successful musicians of his generation — and he had the castle to prove it.

Rogers sold his vastly luxurious estate just outside of Atlanta in 2018, and as pictures show, the country legend was living in a house that resembles an actual palace.

According to Variety, Rogers fetched $2.383 million for his 13,000-square-foot estate, which features 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms. The Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer purchased the luxurious Mediterranean estate in 2012 for $1.5 million.

The exceptionally opulent mansion features wrought iron entry gates and a spacious two-story foyer with matching curved staircases, as well as elegant and very formal living and dining rooms. The private living spaces include an enormous eat-in kitchen with a massive double island, along with 10 fireplaces scattered throughout the residence. The mind-boggling manor also boasts a conservatory, a combination family room and game room with its own full bar and a private movie theater that features stadium seating.

The mansion's gigantic master suite comprises two walk-in closets with private dressing rooms, as well as a vast formal bathroom with brass fixtures and marble floors. There's also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above the garage, which could serve as extra space for visiting family or live-in staff members.

Rogers scored his first country hit with "Lucille" in 1977, and he went on to a decades-long run of No. 1 hits that included "Daytime Friends," "The Gambler," "She Believes in Me," "Coward of the County," "Lady," "Islands in the Stream" and many more. Rogers sustained his run of No. 1 hits all the way through 1999, scoring his final chart-topper with "Buy Me a Rose."

Rogers retired from touring with a splashy all-star concert in Nashville in 2017, and he died on March 20 at another Atlanta-area home, surrounded by his family, according to a statement. He died of natural causes.

The legendary singer, actor, author and photographer was no stranger to high living. Variety reports that he previously owned two of Los Angeles’ most lavish estates — the Knoll in Beverly Hills, which he sold in the mid-’80s for more than $20 million, and Liongate in Bel-Air, which most recently sold in 2015 for more than $46 million.

