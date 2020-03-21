Kenny Rogers' songs are timeless. The country superstar had a knack for recording strong, well-written material that stands up well over time, which helped him build a career as one of the most consistent hitmakers of his generation.

From his early successes fronting the country rock group the First Edition to his later smash success as a solo artist, Rogers wandered around stylistically over the decades -- but his best songs always boiled down to telling a great story in a way that relates to people. Along with Rogers' signature vocal delivery, those are the hallmarks of all of the tracks in our list of the Top 10 Kenny Rogers Songs.