Kevin Feige Shares How Far the MCU Is Planned Out

While 2020 was inevitably a quiet year for Marvel, 2021 (and the years beyond) are gearing up to be filled with exciting content. There’s the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, as well as the new film Eternals. In the years to come, we can expect Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and a Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation of Fantastic Four. But exactly how far in the future has Marvel put down roots?

In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed the formula Marvel has always followed in terms of planning movies and television. “To varying degrees of specificity, it’s always about 5 to 6 years out versus what we’ve announced,” said Feige. “So whatever that takes us to.” That means that Marvel is already developing content that won't be seen until 2025 or 2026.

However, if the past year has taught us anything, it's that adaptability is key. Some of Marvel’s ideas for the future may be altered as the entertainment industry continues to change. For example, there could be a larger focus on streaming television content rather than big-budget features, since they pose less of a risk financially. Another example lies within mutants. For years, 20th Century Fox owned the rights to all X-Men and mutants, but that’s changed now that Disney has acquired Fox.

When asked about the mutants’ introduction to the MCU, Feige said it’s in the cards. “It has been heavily discussed, as you might imagine,” shared Feige. “And we have a good feeling of where it’s going and when it’s going, but that all remains to be seen.”

Until then, we can enjoy the first two episodes of WandaVision on Disney+ this Friday.