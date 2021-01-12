Kevin Hart Signs Multi-Film Deal With Netflix

Kevin Hart has closed a multi-film contract with Netflix under his HartBeat Productions banner. According to Deadline, Hart’s exclusive partnership will allow him to star in at least four of the films he’ll produce. The deal follows Hart’s No. 1 comedy special of 2020.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart stated. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first."

Hart is looking forward to developing HartBeat as a production company. “This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships,” Hart continued “Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

The last time Netflix made an arrangement of this scale with a comedian was in January of 2020, when the streamer renewed their contract with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions. The four-movie deal ended up coming in at around $150 million. Netflix knows what their audience likes, and is willing to invest a serious sum of money to be the home of comedy heavyweights including Sandler and Hart.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times,” said Netflix head Scott Stuber. “There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

First up, Hart will star in and executive produce a newly announced limited series for Netflix, titled True Story. Acting alongside Wesley Snipes, the project will serve as Hart's dramatic series debut.