KFC Resumes ‘Chicken Sandwich Wars’ with New Sandwich

KFC is adding a new chicken sandwich to throw their hat in the ring in the ongoing 'Chicken Sandwich Wars'.

With everything going on the world recently, it almost seems like the 'Chicken Sandwich Wars' were ages ago. It was just last year that Popeye's released their new chicken sandwich that people were going crazy for. By going crazy, I mean people were actually starting fights over the sandwich. Of course, Popeye's released the sandwich to compete with Chik-Fil-A.

The popularity of Popeye's sandwich was so extreme that the chicken franchise actually ran out of chicken to made the sandwich. It came back after a two-month shortage. Then came a round of new chicken sandwiches released by McDonald's.

Now KFC has a new chicken sandwich, which looks pretty massive, that is testing in the Orlando, FL market.

The new sandwich comes with an extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun with large pickles and mayonnaise. The new sandwich will be available in the testing market for $3.99 and comes in a combo with fries and a drink for $6.99.

As mentioned, the new KFC chicken sandwich is currently only in the Orlando, FL market, but given the craze over chicken sandwiches in recent times, it's sure to test well and will most likely be available sooner than later in KFCs nationwide, including the Cheyenne market.