KGAB Wednesday Morning Laramie County Election Wrap-Up

While Wake-Up Wyoming host Glenn Woods enjoys one more day of much-deserved vacation time on Wednesday, Doug Randall will be hosting a post-election wrap-up program from 6-10 a.m. on AM 650-KGAB.

Among the expected guests are the two apparent winning Cheyenne mayoral candidates from Tuesday's hard-fought primary election. Rick Coppinger is slated to call in at 7:30 a.m. and we have Patrick Collins slated for a 9:30 a.m. We'll talk with both candidates about yesterday's results as well as what they see as the big issues in the campaign going forward.

A wide range of other guests are slated to be interviewed, ranging from Laramie County Democratic chair Ben Rowland and Rep. Sara Burlingame to local Republicans Amy Edmonds and Joe Shogrin. We'll also hear from Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath, Cheyenne City Councilman Richard Johnson, and County Clerk Debra Lee, among others.

We'll take calls for all of our guests at 632-3323. Be sure and join us as we talk all things election-related on AM 650, KGAB!