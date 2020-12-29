KGAB’s Most Read Wyoming News Stories of 2020
2020 will probably go down as the year of the coronavirus. The respiratory virus dominated not just the headlines this past year, it dominated our lives. Oh, and don't forget about the 2020 election.
But, while the pandemic and election stole the spotlight a lot, there was still lots of news in Wyoming. We looked back at all the stories KGAB.com published in 2020 to find our top 10 most-read stories.
- Major Pileup on Interstate 80 in Wyoming [GRAPHIC VIDEO]. In late February a winter storm created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 80. A major pileup involving numerous vehicles, most of them commercial trucks, was reported Sunday afternoon on I-80 between Rawlins and Wamsutter near mile marker 184. (MORE)
- More People Leaving Wyoming Than Just About Any Other State. This story really touched a nerve among Wyomingites. A recent ranking says that more people are leaving Wyoming than just about any other state. (MORE)
- Wyoming Authorities Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse of Horses. In July, The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its detectives were actively investigating at least one alleged incident in which a man trespassed on private property to "engage in sex acts with horses." (MORE)
- Laramie County D.A.: ''I'm Not Enforcing A Mask Mandate." The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news across the world in 2020, even in Cheyenne where debates about face mask mandates topped the news later in the year. (MORE)
- Wyoming Authorities Looking For Missing Woman After Van Found. In February, 22-year-old Jordan Lampus went missing from Erie, Pennsylvania. Cheyenne-area law enforcement got involved in the search for Lampus Sunday morning after troopers discovered her van abandoned on the side of Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Lampus was found safe in Seattle. (MORE)
- Two Arrested After 100 MPH Police Chase Through Cheyenne. In late January, two women were arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cheyenne. (MORE)
- I-80 in Wyo. Has Been Closed 54 Times Since Oct. 1, WYDOT Says. The winter of 2019-2020 was a difficult one for those tasked with keeping I-80 through Wyoming open. According to data from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-80 has been closed over 50 times. (MORE)
- Cheyenne Sam's Club Closed Sun 'Due to Unforeseen Circumstances.' As unrest gripped the headlines during summer 2020, many retailers closed their doors temporally. (MORE)
- UPDATE: Cheyenne Teacher Charged With First-Degree Murder. A 33-year-old Cheyenne woman was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend at their home in south Cheyenne. (MORE)
- Cheyenne Mayor Calls For Statewide Shelter In Place Order. When Jackson, WY was considering a shelter in place order early in the pandemic, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, voiced her support for a statewide version. (MORE)